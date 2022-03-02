Advertisement

Warm conditions make blowing snow for Deadwood Snocross difficult, but not impossible

Snocross pile of Snow in Deadwood
Snocross pile of Snow in Deadwood(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood Snocross Race was postponed in January, and the delayed date is coming up.

At last, with the team battling warm weather conditions and a lack of snow the race is on for this weekend.

In order to blow snow, the weather has to be below 26 degrees. Temperatures that were few and far between during January and most of February, but finally seen last week.

The crew took advantage of the cold weather and blew enough man made snow to make the event happen.

Now that the snow is all there, it will just need to be crafted into a course for what Lee Harstad, Executive Director of Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, calls Nascar in the snow.

”The Snocross snow cats will be out here and they’ll build the track. Things are really starting to come into place, and Thursday morning our race teams start to arrive and then the practices start Thursday afternoon. The races are on Friday and Saturday. So, there’s definitely enough snow out here and we’re ready to give it all we can,” says Harstad.”

He says the currently empty stands you’re seeing are going to look a lot different on Friday and Saturday when the event takes place, because the race has become a local, regional and even a national favorite for racers and fans.

Harstad added that there’s not been a lot of snow the past couple of years, so he believes that will make racers bring pent up energy and excitement to this year’s event.

Tickets are on sale now, and while Harstad says you might be able to get them at the door, he encourages people to do so ahead of time.

