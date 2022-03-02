Advertisement

Representative Johnson on what he hopes to hear in the State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.(MGN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While domestic issues will be at the forefront of President Biden’s State of the Union Address, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson believes there’s more to address.

Johnson says if Biden does not touch on two issues, then he would view the President’s speech as a failure.

The first being the war in Ukraine and how we need to put a stop to Putin making money to finance a war.

“He’s done better on Ukraine in recent days. I think his first round of sanctions were pretty underwhelming. I, and frankly many of my colleges, called his attention to that and I think in recent days he’s been more aggressive on those sanctions and we can see that they’re working. The ruble has cratered, the Moscow stock market has crumbled,” said Johnson.

Johnson also wants the issue of Inflation to be addressed, which he says is now up 7%.

“Now, the president’s approach for much of the last year, has been to put more money out on the streets and in a largely one party approach. That has not worked. In fact, it has made the problem worse. He has the opportunity to hit reset tonight. The president has an opportunity instead to work in a bipartisan way on inflation like he has with Ukraine,” said Johnson.

Johnson said bigger government is not the answer to the inflation problem.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah (middle) and Tony Witbrod (not pictured) escaped Ukraine with the help of Yulia (left)...
A Wyoming couple flew to Ukraine to adopt two children with special needs. 24 hours after signing the papers, they were forced to flee the country.
A teacher recently fired from a Sioux Falls middle school has his credentials revoked.
Sexual remarks cost South Dakota teacher his credentials
Businesses across the U.S faced widespread shutdowns, while South Dakota saw an increase in...
Rent prices take a soar
THE INCREASE APPLIES TO HOURLY WORKERS AT DISCOUNT STORES, SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITIES, AND...
Target boots starting pay to $24 an hour
ANASTASIIA LENNA, THE FORMER MISS GRAND UKRAINE IN AN INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY PAGEANT ENTERS THE...
Former Miss Grand Ukraine turns from beauty pageant to warrior

Latest News

South Dakota State Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) speaks on his resolution that would have scolded...
House blocks Republican sponsored resolution critical of Noem
YYMCA Day of Giving flyer hanging in the YMCA of Rapid City
YMCA Day of Giving sheds light on their annual campaign
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe opens for the season
BBB gfx
Fake charities may start popping up during Russia-Ukraine crisis