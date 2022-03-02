Representative Johnson on what he hopes to hear in the State of the Union Address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While domestic issues will be at the forefront of President Biden’s State of the Union Address, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson believes there’s more to address.

Johnson says if Biden does not touch on two issues, then he would view the President’s speech as a failure.

The first being the war in Ukraine and how we need to put a stop to Putin making money to finance a war.

“He’s done better on Ukraine in recent days. I think his first round of sanctions were pretty underwhelming. I, and frankly many of my colleges, called his attention to that and I think in recent days he’s been more aggressive on those sanctions and we can see that they’re working. The ruble has cratered, the Moscow stock market has crumbled,” said Johnson.

Johnson also wants the issue of Inflation to be addressed, which he says is now up 7%.

“Now, the president’s approach for much of the last year, has been to put more money out on the streets and in a largely one party approach. That has not worked. In fact, it has made the problem worse. He has the opportunity to hit reset tonight. The president has an opportunity instead to work in a bipartisan way on inflation like he has with Ukraine,” said Johnson.

Johnson said bigger government is not the answer to the inflation problem.

