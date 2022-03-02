One more warm day before the focus shifts to weekend snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mild air continues overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected

Tomorrow will be our final warm day for a while. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area with clouds increasing through the afternoon. A rain/sleet/freezing drizzle/snow mix will be possible late Wednesday for northwest South Dakota and out east of the Badlands. The wintry weather will continue for those spots Wednesday night, where a couple inches of snow could accumulate near Bison & Lemmon.

Off and on clouds continue Thursday with temperatures cooling off into the 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow will move into the area Friday night and continue into Saturday. Snow will taper off Saturday night, but clouds will linger on Sunday. Accumulations are looking likely for some, but as of now it doesn’t look to be too significant. Enough to shovel, but not significantly disrupt plans.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 20s, but we will return to the 30s for much of next week. Data is suggesting a light round of snow by the middle of next week, but that’s far out and we will watch that. Nothing big expected out of that system.

