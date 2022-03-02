Advertisement

Jampacked calendar; Journey Museum runs through Spring lineup for exhibits and events

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s our resident space for all things history, art, and culture. The Journey Museum & Learning Center continually brings new exhibits and programs to teach Rapid Citians and visitors about Native American and midwestern culture.

The museum has a full lineup of events and exhibits this spring from a ‘Cave Man’ presentation to an exhibit on Lakota beadwork.

