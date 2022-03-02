Fake charities may start popping up during Russia-Ukraine crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the wake of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, you might be tempted to donate to the people and families caught in the middle of the conflict. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says “not so fast.”

The BBB says potential scammers could pose as charity organizations and even Ukrainians fleeing their country.

Illegitimate philanthropic efforts siphon funds from donors without actually giving the money to Ukrainians in need.

Jessie Schmidt, S.D. state director for the bureau, advises against donating to directly to individuals or crowdfunding efforts. Instead, she says those looking to help should give to organizations that already have a presence in Ukraine.

She adds that moving contributions to another country is a huge logistical undertaking, and if a charity claims one hundred percent of donations will put toward the relief effort, it’s likely too good to be true.

“Because the reality is you can’t take 100 percent of your donations and put them to an effort. Very few people have the ability to work for free, and then, if you get big enough, how do you add staff that are going to be willing to work for free,” Schmidt says.

For a list of BBB-accredited charities and general giving tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.