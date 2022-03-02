Advertisement

Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe opens for the season

(KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter’s not over quite yet, but Tuesday marks the unofficial start to spring in Rapid City.

Rain, snow, or shine, Armadillos in downtown Rapid City opens every year on March 1st.

They kicked off the season with their strawberry butter flavor and will feature more of their classics throughout the spring and summer.

“We’re just super thankful, again, for how the community has taken care of us over the last 27 years. Our staff is excited, they’re ready to serve you, so come on down. We’re prepped and ready to go,” said owner, Austin Brummer.

To keep up with Armadillos’ menu options click the link below!

https://www.armadillosicecreamshoppe.com/menu/flavor-of-the-day/?fbclid=IwAR0Kh-_7kKysXbfxS4tr8hIE2AfmIDlwx05j0ihJHYUHDx_oAzFPNTWMPtc

