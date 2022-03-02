Advertisement

Another Mild Day Today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:51 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Milder than normal temperatures are expected today as a ridge of high pressure still dominates our weather pattern. Some places will again see lower 60s for highs.

East to southeast winds will bring in cooler air tonight and Thursday. There could be some fog on the South Dakota plains as this shallow, cool airmass moves in.

All eyes are on the weekend as a strong trough moves into the plains. Widespread snow will develop Friday night and Saturday, with the potential for several inches of snow from southwest through central South Dakota. Advisories for this system will likely be issued Thursday. Much colder temperatures can be expected this weekend, and below normal temperatures will continue next week.

