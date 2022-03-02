Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah (middle) and Tony Witbrod (not pictured) escaped Ukraine with the help of Yulia (left)...
A Wyoming couple flew to Ukraine to adopt two children with special needs. 24 hours after signing the papers, they were forced to flee the country.
Early morning crash on Skyline Drive sends multiple people to hospital
Early morning crash on Skyline Drive sends multiple people to hospital
Car Crash on Skyline Drive
One dead in Skyline Drive crash, evidence points to alcohol and speed
Rising Star of the West 2022
Tenant seeking answers over not having hot water or heat for an extended period of time
Tenant Frustrated over heat and water

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident...
Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions