Warmer Tuesday, but snow possibly by weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A mild night is expected with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning for many. Some spots may stay in the low to mid 40s in the northern hills due to downslope winds.

Another warm day is expected Tuesday with highs in the 60s for much of the area. Some spots will stay in the mid to upper 50s, but overall we will take it after being below zero this time last week. Temperatures will start to cool down after Tuesday.

Wednesday will have highs in the 50s. A few rain/snow showers will be possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some freezing drizzle could mix in. This moisture is most likely in the far northern portion of the state. Thursday will have highs in the 40s, along with Friday.

The cooling trend continues into the weekend, where highs will only be in the 20s. A storm system is expected to form in the central and northern plains, where accumulating snow is possible in Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and areas east. The exact location as to where the heaviest snow falls remains to be seen. Data will come in through the week to help sort things out.

When storms are still out to sea, models have a tough time collecting data to get an accurate sample of the storm. When we are about 2-3 days out we will have a better idea on this storm, then within a day or two we will have a more solid though on how much snow will fall and where. Right now we are in the “aware” stage, where we bring awareness to the potential of a storm. By Wednesday or Thursday we should approach the “action” stage, where we get a better idea on who will be impacted and how much snow will fall.

For now, sit back and keep a look out for social media posts, web stories and watch the news from a trusted source to stay up to date with the latest information.

