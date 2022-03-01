Wall senior is second Rising Star contest finalist

Wall High School senior Sierra Hilgenkamp is the second finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest. Hilgenkamp competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of February 21st on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Hilgenkamp’s commentary on the Wall Economic Development Corporation was rated the best of the week by a combination of viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.