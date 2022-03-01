Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures as we Begin Meteorological Spring

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the area today, the first day of meteorological spring. Highs could reach 70 in Rapid City today. The record high is 73 set back in 2008.

Tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will sneak in from the east during the afternoon, shifting winds to the east. This will shave a few degrees off our temperatures but it will still be a mild day.

A strong trough will move from the Rockies into the plains Friday and Saturday. Widespread snow will develop with much colder air moving in. There could be several inches of snow this weekend in some areas - stay tuned! Next week looks to be colder than normal with perhaps additional chances for snowfall.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah (middle) and Tony Witbrod (not pictured) escaped Ukraine with the help of Yulia (left)...
A Wyoming couple flew to Ukraine to adopt two children with special needs. 24 hours after signing the papers, they were forced to flee the country.
A teacher recently fired from a Sioux Falls middle school has his credentials revoked.
Sexual remarks cost South Dakota teacher his credentials
Businesses across the U.S faced widespread shutdowns, while South Dakota saw an increase in...
Rent prices take a soar
ANASTASIIA LENNA, THE FORMER MISS GRAND UKRAINE IN AN INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY PAGEANT ENTERS THE...
Former Miss Grand Ukraine turns from beauty pageant to warrior
Rising Star of the West 2022

Latest News

Warmer Tuesday, but snow possibly by weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
March Will Come in Like a Lamb this Year
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend
50s by Sunday
Much Warmer Weather is Coming Soon