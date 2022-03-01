Unseasonably Warm Temperatures as we Begin Meteorological Spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the area today, the first day of meteorological spring. Highs could reach 70 in Rapid City today. The record high is 73 set back in 2008.

Tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will sneak in from the east during the afternoon, shifting winds to the east. This will shave a few degrees off our temperatures but it will still be a mild day.

A strong trough will move from the Rockies into the plains Friday and Saturday. Widespread snow will develop with much colder air moving in. There could be several inches of snow this weekend in some areas - stay tuned! Next week looks to be colder than normal with perhaps additional chances for snowfall.

