Ukraine flag hung on West Boulevard house in protest of Russian invasion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People all over the world are showing their support for the Ukrainian people caught in the middle of Russia’s large-scale invasion of their country.

One home on West Boulevard has been flying the Ukrainian flag off its front porch since the start of the conflict on Thursday.

The homeowner, Mary, says she has seen a lot more positive feedback than negative from passersby for flying Ukraine’s colors.

She also says the display is her way of standing up to what she sees as an injustice.

”Because I do believe that you should always support democracies anywhere in the world, and you should always stand up to the bullies anywhere in the world. If everybody did that, they wouldn’t be able to get away with these things,” Mary says.

She has also been writing elected officials to express her support for the people of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.