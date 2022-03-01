170,000 books in 21 years; Readiatrics book drive kicks off another year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week is Read Across America week, celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday and contributions to the literary world, as well as exciting readers young and old to pick up a book.

But four in every 10 kids say that they have trouble finding books they like. And according to a Scholastic survey, having access to books, whether inside or outside the home, is not a reality for all kids.

That’s where the Readiatrics book drive comes in.

“The Readiatrics Book Drive is collecting new and gently used children’s books for youngsters experiencing a crisis in family, health or home circumstances in Western South Dakota,” said Darla Drew, the Readiatrics founder. “The Readiatrics Book drive has donated over 170,000 books to children in need since 2001. This year, the drive runs from March 7 through May 10. The books collected by Readiatrics will be donated to families of children receiving services at the SD Department of Health with five locations in western South Dakota. The drive also supplies books for the non-profit sister programs in Rapid City. The drive provides books for children to take without any expectation of returning the books. The children’s books are to build literacy in the home.”

This year’s drop points for new and gently used children’s books are; the Rapid City Public Library, Dahl Arts Center, Books-A-Million, Rapid City Fire Station #1, 10 Main Street, and all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations.

