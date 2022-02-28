Advertisement

State Dart Tournament raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Tournament has raised over $500,000 since 2000
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As competitors aimed for the bullseye at the 37th annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament, they also helped the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota and Montana achieve their goal of granting wishes to kids with critical illnesses. Ben Burns has the details on this weekend’s competition and its charitable purpose.

