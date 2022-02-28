Advertisement

Sexual remarks cost South Dakota teacher his credentials

Teacher was already fired from Whittier Middle School in Sioux Falls
A teacher recently fired from a Sioux Falls middle school has his credentials revoked.
A teacher recently fired from a Sioux Falls middle school has his credentials revoked.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The state Department of Education has revoked a former middle school teacher’s credentials after a student accused him of making inappropriate sexual remarks.

The Argus Leader reported Friday that the state revoked Jalen Boyd’s teaching certificate on Feb. 4. According to the revocation order, Boyd was a teacher at Whittier Middle School in Sioux Falls.

The school district received reports from a female student in April that Boyd played a game with her in which players decide who they’d like to marry, have sex with or kill. The student also alleged that Boyd made comments about students’ bodies and rated students and staff members’ attractiveness. Boyd was fired in May.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies,...
Bob Ingersoll mine catches fire
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Resolution calls out Noem for ‘unacceptable’ involvement
Businesses across the U.S faced widespread shutdowns, while South Dakota saw an increase in...
Rent prices take a soar
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
Ranchers
Proposed gun range, nearby ranchers want their voices heard

Latest News

Senate committee advances Noem’s abortion restriction bill, blocks Haugaard’s
ANASTASIIA LENNA, THE FORMER MISS GRAND UKRAINE IN AN INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY PAGEANT ENTERS THE...
Former Miss Grand Ukraine turns from beauty pageant to warrior
Businesses across the U.S faced widespread shutdowns, while South Dakota saw an increase in...
Rent prices take a soar
Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies,...
Bob Ingersoll mine catches fire