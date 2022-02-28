Advertisement

Hippie Haven hosts 2nd Free Prom Dress Drive

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter breezed by in Rapid City this year and with spring right around the corner, high schoolers may have prom on their mind.

While it usually promises to be a memorable night, the price of a prom dress can be a big hurdle.

To help out students, Hippie Haven once again partnered with Rapid City High School for a free prom dress drive.

Dresses come in a variety of colors and sizes so there’s something for everyone.

“It’s so amazing because, obviously, I went to prom and I was just talking about how my mom spent a ton of money on my dress and I loved it so much and I appreciate her, but it’s just sitting in my closet. A lot of people don’t even have the opportunity to do that. Some people are parenting themselves and they don’t somebody that can provide that for them, or have more important things to pay for than a really expensive dress. It’s just really nice to be able to give these dresses to people in the community that are in need,” said Hippie Haven Manager, Gillian Spiva.

The drive goes from February 28 to April 23.

Dresses not claimed by the end date will either be donated to local thrift stores or returned to Rapid City High School.

