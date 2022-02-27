Advertisement

STM girls beat Hill City, advance to SODAK 16

Stevens girls edge out Sioux Falls Lincoln in regular season finale
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After going 18-2 in the regular season, the St. Thomas More girls basketball team punched their ticket to the SODAK 16 with a Saturday night win over the Hill City Lady Rangers. Plus, local Class AA basketball squads wrap up their regular season schedules ahead of the playoffs. Ben Burns has the highlights.

