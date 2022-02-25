Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures falling into the single digits for much of the area. A few spots will likely hold stead near 10° or in the teens.

Sunny skies are likely all weekend long. Temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the area Saturday, with highs around 40° for Rapid City. More sunshine is likely Sunday, but a few cloud could move in later in the afternoon. Highs will range form the 40s to the 50s as we wrap up the weekend.

Similar weather is expected for Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but skies will be partly cloudy. As of now data shows more clouds early on with plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be the warmest day of next week with highs in the low 60s for some! Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s for many.

Scattered clouds arrive Thursday with high temperatures dropping into the 40s. We stay there on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a rain or snow shower. Nothing significant expected at this time. Cooler temperatures look to settle in that weekend and following week. Thankfully data is not showing anything near as cold as what we just were, but below normal temperatures are likely.

