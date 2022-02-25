Advertisement

Temperatures continue to warm up going into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is expected, but the good news is that it won’t be as cold as the past few nights, thankfully. Low temperatures will range from single digits above zero to single and double digits below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Ziebach, Haakon and Jackson Counties until 8 a.m. MST. Wind chills will drop down to -25° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday with temperatures continuing to warm up. Highs will be in the 20s for much of the area. This will help clear up roads and sidewalks even more. The warmer air will continue to build into the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and some 50s by Sunday! Sunny skies expected both days.

Next week will we nice and warm. Monday will be mostly sunny with high sin the 50s. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and might flirt with 60°! Temperatures Wednesday will drop a few degrees down into the low to mid 50s. The downward trend will go into Thursday with a high in the 40s and near 50°. We could have temperatures in the 40s to low 50s by next Friday.

