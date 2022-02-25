Advertisement

Sen. John Thune responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The tensions in Europe came to a head this week as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The move by Russia into Ukraine has been met with outrage among U.S. public officials, including Senator John Thune.

Thune says the United States must continue to provide military aid to the Ukrainian fighters and harshen the economic impact on the Russian government.

“We have to do everything we can to assist the resistance in Ukraine militarily and make it as painful as possible when it comes to the economic consequences of this decision for Putin.”

Putin had a stark warning to the west in a speech prior to the invasion, saying countries that interfere will face consequences they’ve never seen before.

He also reminded the world that Russia is nuclear-armed.

Thune says the threat is part of Putin’s intimidation game, and he thinks any potential moves against the U.S. will be more tactful.

“He knows that if you go down that nuclear path, that that’s Armageddon. That’s mutually assured destruction, which in the past has been a deterrent through the years to bad behavior by people like him. I don’t think he’s that crazy.”

Thune says focusing on Russia’s energy industry could be the hardest economic blow against Putin.

