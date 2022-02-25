Advertisement

Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 45-year-old Timothy Huante of Rapid City, who is charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear at Teddy’s Sports Bar and Grill last weekend, made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

The state alleges Huante walked into the bar and shook Quick Bear’s hand before firing the handgun at his face and ending his life.

Scott Bogue, Magistrate Judge, says the state has further video evidence showing Huante’s immediate presence in the bar beside Quick Bear, as well as video capturing him stashing the gun nearby.

Bogue adds the state says they’re also in possession of evidence that suggests Huante confessed to the crime.

The state asked for a one-million-dollar bond given the premeditated murder charge, which carries either the death penalty or mandatory life in prison without parole.

Huante’s attorney argued that he’s lived here since 1991, is employed and has daughters and a mother in the area. They asked for his bond to be lowered to 100-thousand-dollars.

Judge Bogue ultimately set his bond at one-million dollars.

