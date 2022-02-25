Advertisement

Ellsworth getting ready for first air show in seven years

The base is lining up more flight performances ahead of its scheduled date on May 14th and 15th.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - For the first time in seven years, there will be a high-flying air show over Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Last fall, the base announced it would host an air show, as well as a base open house, for the first time since 2015. The base is lining up more flight performances ahead of its scheduled date on May 14th and 15th.

Colonel Anthony Nishimura says he expects a record turnout, and preparations are already being made.

”We’re working hard to make this event the most successful ever at Ellsworth Air Force Base, but honestly, we could not do it without the support that we’re receiving from the community.”

You can visit the airshow’s website, https://ellsworthairshow.com/ for more information.

