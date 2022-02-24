Advertisement

The younger generation is turning away from wines and turning toward spirits

Beer, wine, liquor, there’s a type of alcohol for every occasion but a recent study shows that the younger generation is now tilting toward more spirits.
Whiskey sales rise post pandemic
Whiskey sales rise post pandemic(MGN Images)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This demographic of young consumers have branched out to spirits, craft beer, and hard seltzers.

But Brian Nation, a master distiller at O’Shughnessy Distilling Company says he’s been noticing this trend for whiskey too.

Nation says 10 to 15 years ago people would drink whiskey either neat or on the rocks, now, whiskey drinkers have created a different way to enjoy the spirit.

“But what you’re seeing nowadays is people wanting to experiment more and to get the most of the flavors of their drinks when they’re consuming and enjoying with friends and now you’re seeing a lot of whiskeys used in a lot of cocktails,” said Brian Nation, master distiller of O’Shugnessy Distilling Company.

He says the distilling company keeps this in mind to make a more versatile whiskey for the younger demographic.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DDI
This new interchange will be the first Rapid City has had constructed ever for a more efficient flow of traffic
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Arrest made in shooting death of a Rapid City man
ON "TWO'S-DAY"... FEBRUARY 22ND... IN THE 22ND YEAR OF THE MILLENNIUM. JUDAH TWO-STEPS HER WAY...
Baby born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 in room 2 at hospital
Rapid City business owners frustrated with recent spikes in crime.
Business owners frustrated with juvenile crime

Latest News

South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week saw record attendance numbers
South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week saw record attendance numbers
A new opportunity for future South Dakota Mines students
A new opportunity for future South Dakota Mines students
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg prosecutors say release of interrogation videos “ethical violation”
Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.