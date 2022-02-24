Advertisement

Summit Arena hosting first ever MMA competition

The Monuments’ Summit arena hosting the first ever professional MMA Black Hills Brawl
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills locals are preparing for the first professional and amateur fight at the Summit arena. Fourteen South Dakotans are competing against professionals from across the world.

When: February, 26th 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

For tickets:https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/blackhillsbrawl22

