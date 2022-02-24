Advertisement

SD House GOP pushes sales tax cut

Proposal passed despite objections from Governor Noem
South Dakota House GOP endorses slashing the state sales tax by half a cent.
South Dakota House GOP endorses slashing the state sales tax by half a cent.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House is pushing to reduce the state’s sales tax by half a percentage point. Republicans passed the proposal despite objections from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

The proposal was spearheaded by a group of right-wing Republicans who have sparred with the governor over the state budget this year. It passed the Republican-controlled House on a 39 to 31 vote and will next be considered by the Senate.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr, cast the proposal as a way to make good on a 2016 law that promised to reduce the 4.5% sales tax if the state won the right to tax sales from online sellers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance
In the past, Jackson worked as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she’s been tapped to...
Sen. John Thune responds to Biden’s SCOTUS pick
More than 1,500 flights cancelled, American Airlines the hardest hit.
1,000+ flights cancelled, American Airlines hardest hit
South Dakota lawmakers continue to tweak medical marijuana laws.
SD House uses ‘smokeout’ to snuff out medical marijuana provision

Latest News

HealthWatch
HealthWatch-Simple leg workout
FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National...
Dozens of Yellowstone bison sent to slaughter
HealthWatch - Heart health
HealthWatch-Simple leg workout
We are now in week three of the KEVN Black Hills Fox News Rising Star of the West competition.
Rising Star of the West - Shea Ellender
Sen. John Thune discusses America's actions following Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Senator Thune discusses Ukraine crisis