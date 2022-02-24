Plummeting temps, concern grows in the Hills about neighbor’s pets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the recent cold weather, places like the Humane Society of the Black Hills are on higher alert and receiving more phone calls from concerned citizens.

Jerry Steinley, the Humane Society’s Executive Director, says half of their calls for service right now are welfare checks. That’s five to tens calls per day about an animal someone’s concerned about, which he says are usually dogs.

On a warm day, he says they might see one or two calls.

He says during those welfare checks, they like to try and handle the situation on scene as best as possible.

”We go knock on the door. We try to get ahold of the owner. We talk to neighbors. We try to resolve the situation there,” Steinley says, “for the animals and the owners, because that’s the best thing to do. Occasionally, they’ll come down here [to the Humane Society]. Sometimes they do, but it’s more often we try to resolve it in the field.”

Steinley says animals may need booties and sweaters, spend more time inside, and definitely have shelter outside from the wind, cold and moisture.

He says the Human Society is always happy to take calls, adding that it can also be a good idea to check in directly with a neighbor about their animal.

