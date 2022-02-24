One more cold day, then warmer air returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another frigid night is expected, but it is unlikely we have temperatures drop into the -20s as much as they did last night. We will have lows in the single digits to teens below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota and the Black Hills. Wind chill values could fall as low as -35° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as ten minutes.

We will have plenty of clouds for Thursday, but some breaks will allow for sunshine at times through the day. It will still be cold for the entire area as highs will make it to the teens for many. Abundant sunshine returns on Friday as warmer air begins to return to end the week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the area. By the weekend, it will be getting much warmer! Highs will soar into the 40s on Saturday and some of us will get 50s by Sunday! Plenty of sunshine over the weekend.

Next week is shaping up to be pretty nice, too. Partly cloudy skies will be common through the week as temperatures really warm up. Monday will be in the 50s for some, but jump into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Some spots could see temperatures in the low 60s by Wednesday! Scattered clouds move in Thursday and temperatures will return to the 40s and 50s.

The end of next week and that first weekend of March is still up in the air. Models want to bring a storm system into the plains. Depending on the path, it could impact our weather with cooler temperatures and the chance for some moisture. We will keep an eye on this system and update as needed when we get closer.

