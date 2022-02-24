Bill protecting teacher pay in SD prolonged three years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem signed several bills into law this week, and one of them will help teachers financially through 2024.

House Bill 1080 extends a program that penalizes school districts when the compensation to their teachers falls below a certain level.

The program was supposed to end in 2021, but the state Legislature, with Noem’s approval, extended it three more years.

If a district fails to comply with this program, it will lose five hundred dollars for every teacher it employs the next school year.

There is a provision where a district could get a waiver from the School Finance Accountability Board.

