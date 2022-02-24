Advertisement

Better Weather is Coming Soon

Highs in the 50s for Sunday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be cold once again, but still slightly warmer with highs expected to be in the teens. Later tonight we will still see lows potentially below zero, but tonight will likely be the last night we do so for the foreseeable future, and potentially for the winter. Tomorrow we will see highs warm up to around 30, then highs will be in the 40s for Saturday. Things will only improve from there with highs in the 50s on Sunday. Those 50s are expected to continue for a good portion of next week.

