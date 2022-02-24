Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DDI
This new interchange will be the first Rapid City has had constructed ever for a more efficient flow of traffic
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Arrest made in shooting death of a Rapid City man
ON "TWO'S-DAY"... FEBRUARY 22ND... IN THE 22ND YEAR OF THE MILLENNIUM. JUDAH TWO-STEPS HER WAY...
Baby born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 in room 2 at hospital
Rapid City business owners frustrated with recent spikes in crime.
Business owners frustrated with juvenile crime

Latest News

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Biden said US troops are prepared to defend NATO territories as Russia invades Ukraine....
Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia
South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week saw record attendance numbers
South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week saw record attendance numbers
A new opportunity for future South Dakota Mines students
A new opportunity for future South Dakota Mines students