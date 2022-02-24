2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two elderly men from Sioux Falls found themselves stranded for several hours Tuesday night near Hill City after hunting for mountain lions.

A Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to help but also got stuck.

Search and Rescue teams were requested and the men, ages 80 and 74, were transported to Monument Hospital after suffering from hypothermia and frostbite due to extreme weather conditions.

The Sheriff’s Department advises anyone traveling in the hills to make an emergency plan.

”For locals and non-residents alike, we always say if you want to enjoy the Black Hills, to have that plan, share that plan, and then have the proper supplies necessary to encounter the unexpected,” said Chris Hislip, Patrol Lieutenant for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hislip also advises heading the warnings of extreme weather conditions.

