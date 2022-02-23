Advertisement

South Dakotas uphill road to legalizing recreational cannabis

South Dakotas road to legalizing recreational cannabis
South Dakotas road to legalizing recreational cannabis(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakotas road to legalizing recreational cannabis failed in the House of Representatives with 31 yeas and 36 nays. The South Dakota Legislative Research Council states Bill SB 1045 provides for the use and regulated sale of marijuana, to impose taxation on the sale of marijuana, and to the distribution of that revenue to counties. If passed, would provide economic boosts to all counties.

As of now, there are several CBD businesses listed as petition sites to have legalized marijuana as it is pending approval on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DDI
This new interchange will be the first Rapid City has had constructed ever for a more efficient flow of traffic
Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container
ON "TWO'S-DAY"... FEBRUARY 22ND... IN THE 22ND YEAR OF THE MILLENNIUM. JUDAH TWO-STEPS HER WAY...
Baby born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 in room 2 at hospital
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days

Latest News

Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Kitten at the Humane Society
Plummeting temps, concern grows in the Hills about neighbor’s pets
Car Battery
Some people struggle to get through the cold, just like car batteries
Bakery oven
Something rotten turned into a sweet treat
Dusty Johnson teaching
Black Hawk Elementary got a helping hand from a state representative