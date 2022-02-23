Meta intensifies TiKTok rivalry, launching reels in Facebook
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meta is introducing the reels feature worldwide on Facebook.
Meta is making the feature available for Android and Apple users in more than 150 countries. The company is also adding new editing features to the Facebook version and will be able to “remix” other users’ videos.
Skylar McKeith and Miranda O’Bryan report.
Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.