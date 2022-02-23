Ellsworth Airforce Base bringing back crowd favorite air show to celebrate anniversary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A high-flying spectacle returns to the Black Hills for the first time in years.

Last fall Ellsworth Air Force Base announced it would be hosting an airshow and open house for the first time since 2015. The event is scheduled for May 14 and 15 at Ellsworth with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team headlining the show.

For more information or to get involved, head to https://ellsworthairshow.com/.

