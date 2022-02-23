Advertisement

Custer Restaurant Week combines flavorful dishes, fresh ingredients, and community involvement

“It started in 2018 as a way to let the restaurants showcase their abilities and bring locals some additional fun activities during the winter.”
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An annual Custer event showcases fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and brings the community together.

For many Black Hills businesses, tourists can be their biggest source of income. Making the slower, winter months tough. But Custer wanted to give their local restaurants a little love, while also bringing locals together for a fun event.

“It started in 2018 as a way to let the restaurants showcase their abilities and bring locals some additional fun activities during the winter,” said Monte Hartl, the executive director for the Custer Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is really amazing how many of our Custer restaurants do stay open all year and this is a great way to get that word out. This year we have 12 participating restaurants; Buglin’ Bull, Black Hills Burger and Bun, Calamity Jane Coffee Shop and Grill, Laughing Water Restaurant at Crazy Horse Memorial, Maria’s Mexican, Miner’s Cup, Custer Pizza Hut, Pizza Mill, Skogen Kitchen, The Custer Beacon, and The Custer Wolf.”

“Restaurant Week Menus can be found on our website, custersd.com under the events section or on the Custer Restaurant Week Facebook page,” continued Hartl. “An insert containing this year’s menus was also in last week’s edition of the Custer County Chronicle. During this event, the specials and the regular menus will be available.”

