RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The actor claims Jolie breached a contract when she sold her interests in a French winery without his knowledge. Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury.

Skylar McKeith and Miranda O’Bryan report.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.