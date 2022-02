RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A young girl plays a wild cosmic coincidence on a date with twos.

On “two’s-day” February 22nd in the 22nd year of the millennium, Judah two-steps her way into life at a regional medical center in North Carolina in room two at 2:22am.

Skylar McKeith and Miranda O’Bryan report.

COURTESY: TWITTER / @ConeHealth

