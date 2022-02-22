This new interchange will be the first Rapid City has had constructed ever for a more efficient flow of traffic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another year of construction for the city of Rapid City but this year will be focused on Exit 59 and Lacrosse Street.

The department of transportation will begin working on the interchange on Exit 59. But, this new interchange won’t look like any other interchange Rapid City has seen.

It’s called a diverging diamond interchange, which means it redirects traffic to go to the opposite side of the road when driving on the bridge over I90 then directs the traffic back to the original side of the road once off the bridge, this will create a safer and more efficient flow for traffic.

”Traffic volumes are increasing, I’m sure everybody has noticed there are a lot more people moving into Rapid City and we kind of anticipate as well that this interchange is going to start to flow a lot more traffic, so in order to handle that traffic we needed to think a little more outside the box about what is the best interchange type, what is the best layout for us, and that’s how we came up with the DDI,” said Jesse Nelson, project engineer for the Department of Transportation.

Click here to learn more about the new interchange and it’s benefits.

