Record low temperatures possible overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Frigid temperatures are expected overnight and this could be the coldest night of the season. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the -10s for many, with some in the -20s. Record low temperatures could be broken overnight with how cold it is expected to get.

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in place for western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Wind chills could fall down to -40° at times, with frostbite occurring in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chill values will be in the -10s during the middle of the day and afternoon Wednesday. Highs will be near zero for many, give or take about 5° on either size of zero. A few snow showers could move in midday and through the afternoon. Up to an inch possible, but many should only get a dusting.

We will see some sunshine on Thursday! Plenty of clouds linger, but some breaks are expected. Temperatures will be in the teens. Friday will be in the 20s, which will feel pretty nice, given how cold things have been. Your weekend forecast is looking beautiful. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s!

Next week highs will be in the 50s and a few days could flirt with 60°! Just a few more days to get through until we escape the deep freeze.

