More snow and dangerously cold air on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers continue overnight, especially in southwest South Dakota. Accumulations will create slippery roads into the morning hours tomorrow, and poor road conditions could linger through the day with blowing snow. Temperatures overnight will drop into the -10s for much of the area with wind chill values in the -20s to -40°. With slick roads expected, be sure to drive the conditions of the road, not the speed limit. Allow for extra time to get to your destination safely.

Cloudy skies linger for much of Tuesday. Snow showers are likely in the morning and middle of the day, but should taper off through the afternoon. Some snow showers could linger in the afternoon, but accumulation will be minimal. Highs will be below zero for much of the area with wind chills in the -10s to -30s. Cloudy skies continue into Wednesday with a few light snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will barely make it above zero. Be sure to bring your pets in over the next few days.

Temperatures could reach the teens on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Friday could see the 20s! Over the weekend highs are forecast to reach the 30s and next week some 40s and 50s are possible! There is a light at the end of the tunnel, we just have to get through this week before the comfortable temperatures return.

