Custer structure fire deemed two-alarm blaze

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Custer Volunteer Fire Department, the Lower French Creek Structure Fire in Custer has been deemed a Two Alarm blaze.

The Fire Department initially responded to the structure fire that was located in the 2500 block of Lower French Road.

First responders came upon a free burning fire, with moderate to heavy smoke.

As the fire burned, the single-story residential structure with the blaze extended to the building’s exterior and roof. Firefighters faced the additional difficulty of limited visibility due to blowing snow, snow-packed icy roads, and temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The below-freezing temperatures froze hose-lines, and the scene requires an on-seen water supply from an external source. This water was hauled to the incident in “tenders”. According to Wikipedia, “a water tender is a type of firefighting apparatus that specializes in the transport of water from a water source to a fire scene. This kind of unit may have seats for up to six firefighters, a water tank of more than 11,000 liters (2,900 US gallons), and basic equipment for firefighting and rescue.”

Firefighters successfully contained the area of the fire to the structure of origin, successfully stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure, and other improvements.

There were no reports of injuries to Firefighters, civilians or domestic animals.

