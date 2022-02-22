Advertisement

Hill City senior is first Rising Star finalist

Mikennah Oleson
Mikennah Oleson is first Rising Star finalist(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hill City High School senior Mikennah Oleson is the first finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.  Oleson competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of February 14th on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Oleson’s commentary on substitute teachers was rated the best of the week by both viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.  The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.

