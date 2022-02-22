Noem initiative helps set foster children and their families up for success

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative is utilizing the help of businesses and individuals in supporting communities across the state in providing safe foster family homes for the many children who need loving and reliable families. Opportunities are available for those interested to get involved with this program which will provide assistance and to serve more foster families around the state.

50 foster-friendly businesses are currently registered in South Dakota as part of Noem’s Stronger Families Together program.

Department of Social Services (DSS) Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said that “Being a foster family can be rewarding and life-changing, but it is also a lot of work... The services provided can help lighten the load for families and provide additional healthy support for children.”

There a number of ways that people can help. One way is by providing services like delivering a meal, helping with laundry, transportation, babysitting, lawn care, or maintenance of a house or car. Businesses can offer support by becoming “foster friendly” which means providing free or discounted goods and services to foster families.

There is a need for more families and businesses to get involved to support foster families. South Dakota Kids Belong, a partner in the Stronger Families Together initiative, coordinates Wrap Around Services. To learn more, please visit www.StrongerFamiliesTogether.com and click on the Wrap Around Services tab.

