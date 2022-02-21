Advertisement

Tips to prepare for the freezing temperatures

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With a cold snap underway, you’re going to want to stay home unless absolutely necessary. If you must hit the road when the storm comes in, you’ll want to make sure your vehicle and home are well prepared.

Always make sure you air up your tires and have a winter driving safety kit. If you do end up stuck, do not leave your vehicle unless you’re in a populated area.

At home, remember to keep an eye on your thermostat and make sure your home is heated to a minimum of 65 degrees.

