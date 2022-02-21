South Dakotan teachers express concern over growing number of juvenile offenders disrupting their classrooms

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Frustrated teachers in South Dakota say something needs to be done about the growing number of repeat juvenile offenders who are disrupting classrooms.

The state Senate this week is expected to consider a bill that begins the work toward reforming South Dakota’s juvenile justice system.

A Senate committee last week heard heated testimony from educators, public defenders, school board officials and others before passing legislation that would create a 15-member task force to study the current system and make recommendations on reform.

The the Argus Leader reports the task force would have five House members, five senators and five people “with knowledge and experience in juvenile justice” appointed by the governor.

