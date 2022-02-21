Cooking Made Easy with Eric Gardner - Red Wine Tuna Sandwich

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wine can be used to many ways in cooking, even in the most surprising ways. Like this red wine tuna sandwich!

Like any tuna sandwich, you combine 1 cans of tuna fish, drained and flaked with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, and here add a half teaspoon of salt, a half teaspoon of paprika and a half teaspoon of ground black pepper. Then add 1 tablespoon of red wine!

Make your sandwich or spread on crackers. That red wine brings something extra to this sometimes humdrum sandwich.

