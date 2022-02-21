Advertisement

Cooking Made Easy with Eric Gardner - Red Wine Tuna Sandwich

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wine can be used to many ways in cooking, even in the most surprising ways. Like this red wine tuna sandwich!

Like any tuna sandwich, you combine 1 cans of tuna fish, drained and flaked with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, and here add a half teaspoon of salt, a half teaspoon of paprika and a half teaspoon of ground black pepper. Then add 1 tablespoon of red wine!

Make your sandwich or spread on crackers. That red wine brings something extra to this sometimes humdrum sandwich.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Wyoming lawmakers have voted narrowly to consider a Donald Trump-backed bill

Latest News

Cooking Made Easy - Pasta Rocks
Cooking Made Easy with Eric Gardner - Pasta Rocks
Texas Roadhouse Game Day Appetizers
Texas Roadhouse Game Day Appetizers
Wide spread drought across the west is priming the market for higher meat prices
Through the Backpack Program, Feeding South Dakota delivers free meals to children in need.
Feeding South Dakota kicks off “Summer Backpack Program”