Hardrockers women, Yellow Jackets men prevail in Black Hills rivalry

Central girls topple Mitchell at home
Joel Scott
Joel Scott
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a doubleheader that did not disappoint, South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State squared off at the King Center in Rapid City. Meanwhile, the Central girls basketball team collect their second win in as many days in a productive weekend with the regional tournament looming. Ben Burns has the highlights.

