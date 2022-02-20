Advertisement

1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar

Shooting
1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar(KEVN/KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Rapid City Police say one person is dead after a shooting inside Teddy’s on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Rapid City Police Lt. Kelvin Masur says police responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:00am Sunday and found themselves in a chaotic situation with a lot of witnesses around. Masur says they found a young man with a gunshot wound and say he died from his injuries.

As of 2:00am Sunday, police say they were speaking with witness and developing information on a suspect. Police encourage anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them at 394-4131.

