Snow and Cold Weather Incoming

Very Cold weather next week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will affect northwestern South Dakota and parts of northeast Wyoming tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rapid City and the Black Hills will likely not see snow until Monday afternoon. The snow will continue through Tuesday morning. Total accumulation through Wednesday will be anywhere from 4-8 inches across our entire viewing area. Temperatures are also going to plummet tomorrow night into Monday with highs in the single digits for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

