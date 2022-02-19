Friday Night Frenzy, February 18, Part Two
Sabres return to home ice, local schools compete in Stinger Invite
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Badlands Sabres are back at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena after taking a loss at Gillette on Sunday. Plus, college throwers were in the spotlight on day one of the Stinger Invite. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the details in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
