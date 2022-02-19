Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, February 18, Part Two

Sabres return to home ice, local schools compete in Stinger Invite
Friday Night Frenzy, February 18, Part Two
Friday Night Frenzy, February 18, Part Two
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Badlands Sabres are back at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena after taking a loss at Gillette on Sunday. Plus, college throwers were in the spotlight on day one of the Stinger Invite. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the details in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Residents of the neighborhood on Allen Gulch Road, are sounding the alarm about what they’re...
Residents of Hill City are demanding answers following the most recent act of violence
Marijuana
SD State lawmakers pass recreational marijuana tax bill
Firefighters battle fire in Custer
Pine Street Structure Fire Escalates to Two Alarms